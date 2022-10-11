Wildfire danger remains

Photo: . Even though it might be almost mid-October, the danger of wildfires continues to be a concern with continued dry conditions across the province, including here in the northeast.

Although the belief might be that the risk of wildfires is over...it's not.

Four new fires, all considered human-caused, have cropped up in our region in the past few days – the latest: near the Stewart Lake Trail southwest of Taylor.

Estimated at less than hectare in size, its status is listed as new.

The Prince George Fire Centre has said it will provide an update sometime this morning on its progress, if any.

Three new fires all west of the Prophet River area, but well away from the community, are being deemed as out of control.

The Milliken Creek blaze is estimated at 1,050 hectares, the Falk Creek fire at 200ha, and the Horseshoe Mountain fire has reportedly burned close to five hectares, but no updates were given over the long weekend.

30 wildfires are currently burning in the Prince George fire region.

As of noon, Monday, the fire danger in the Peace and Northern Rockies was still high to extreme.