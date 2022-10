More temperature records fall Sunday in British Columbia, including in Vernon

Photo: Liseanne Doiron

An unusually warm October continued this Thanksgiving weekend, seeing several BC communities including one in the Okanagan Valley break their single-day high temperature record.

According to Environment Canada, a ridge of high pressure is bringing warm and dry conditions to the province.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Vernon area reached 22.6 C, breaking its 1906 record of 22.2 C.

Other areas in BC that broke records are: