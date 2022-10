Contributed

A Grass fire was sparked Sunday afternoon along Highway 3 east of Grand Forks towards Christina Lake.

Fire trucks were on the scene and crews were on the ground trying to knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire as well as the size is unknown at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service issued a news release ahead of Thanksgiving weekend urging people to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires.

The government has banned open fires in much of the province.