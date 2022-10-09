Gilpin Grasslands Park wildfire now an estimated 151 hectares in size

Contributed

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.

The Gilpin Grasslands Park wildfire (N62637) located approximately 10 kilometres east of Grand Forks and seven kilometres west of Christina Lake is 151 hectares in size.

The is located adjacent to Highway 3 and is highly visible to surrounding communities, as well as people traveling in the area.

A BC Wildfire Service crew and a helicopter are on site, working alongside fire department personnel.

The cause is under investigation and no structures are currently threatened.

While Highway 3 remains open, traffic control is in place to ensure operations can continue safely.

BC Wildfire is reminding residents to reduce your speed, use your headlights, remain aware of your surroundings and follow the requests from traffic control.

ORIGINAL: 4:30 p.m.

A Grass fire was sparked Sunday afternoon along Highway 3 east of Grand Forks towards Christina Lake.

Fire trucks were on the scene and crews were on the ground trying to knock down the flames.

The cause of the fire as well as the size is unknown at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service issued a news release ahead of Thanksgiving weekend urging people to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires.

The government has banned open fires in much of the province.