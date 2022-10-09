'First wind event' of fall to hit Metro Vancouver Monday

Photo: . A special weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver as high winds are expected this Monday.

As special weather alerts warn British Columbians of an upcoming windstorm, people in Metro Vancouver are being told to prepare for gusts up to 60 km/h.

Environment Canada is warning people across the Lower Mainland about a cold front expected to arrive in the region Monday, Oct. 9, around noon. With it comes the first wind event of the fall season, notes the federal agency.

"Northwest winds 40 km/h gusting 60 km/h can be expected and will be strongest near the water and along the frontal passage. Conditions will ease Monday night as the front exits the province," explains Environment Canada.

While it's not an extremely powerful windstorm, the federal agency warns that due to the drought that has hit the area over the past weeks, trees may be weaker and branches may break and fall during the gusty weather.

"(Gusts) may toss loose objects and cause drought-weakened tree branches to break. These may give rise to injuries, damage, or power outages," they warn.

This may affect some people's Thanksgiving dinners.

Often windstorms accompany rain, but not this time, adds Environment Canada, with little to no precipitation expected.

The alert extends beyond Metro Vancouver, as well, with alerts issued in all neighbouring regions, across Vancouver Island and further into the province's interior.