Man shot with crossbow in Downtown Eastside recovering in Vancouver hospital

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. Police believe the crossbow attack in Vancouver was targeted.

A man is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the chest with a crossbow in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

In a pair of tweets, the Vancouver Police Department says a man was attacked and shot with a crossbow bolt on Saturday, Oct. 8, seriously injuring him.

"The victim was shot in the chest and is being treated at hospital. At this point, we believe the victim was targeted," states the VPD.

Police are still investigating the incident; noting the "attacker fled the scene." The investigation is focused at the intersection of Carrall and Hastings streets.

