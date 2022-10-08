Some in hospital after multiple overnight stabbings in Vancouver park

Photo: Brendan Kergin/Vancouver Is Awesome. Vancouver police are investigating multiple stabbings that happened at Crab Park overnight.

Vancouver police are investigating multiple stabbings that happened overnight at Crab Park.

The Vancouver Police Department shares on Twitter that a suspect is currently in custody and that there is no ongoing public risk.

"Some victims have been taken to hospital, but others fled and may need medical attention," says the tweet.

Glacier Media has reached out to the VPD for more information.

This story will be updated.