Suspect in Downtown machete attack on the run after being granted bail

Photo: VPD. Kenneth Solowan is wanted B.C. wide by Vancouver police.

Vancouver police are once again searching for a man who allegedly attacked two strangers with a machete as they loaded luggage into a taxi outside the Empress Hotel in the Downtown Eastside back in June 2022.

Kenneth Stephen Solowan, 37, was recently granted bail but immediately breached his conditions and disappeared from his court-ordered resident treatment facility in Surrey, according to the VPD.

Solowan was arrested on August 10 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was released from custody on September 29.

His current whereabouts are unknown and he is wanted B.C.-wide. He has been known to spend time in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

He is approximately 5’9” and 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, and police warn that the public should not approach him and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.