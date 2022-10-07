BC Wildfire Service urging the public to be fire smart as above-normal drought conditions persist

Photo: BCWS BCWS prescribed burn on municipal Land in the Gold Creek area on OCt. 5

Sustained warm, dry temperatures have BC Wildfire Service urging residents and visitors to use caution and remain vigilant to prevent human-caused fires when enjoying the outdoors this weekend.

Most of the province is experiencing above-normal drought conditions, with record-setting warm temperatures in recent weeks.

"People in the southwest and northeast corners of the province need to remain particularly vigilant regarding fire risk," BCWS said.

There are currently 179 wildfires burning throughout the province.

BCWS said that 82 per cent of the 53 wildfires detected in the past week are currently out, under control or being held. 72 per cent of the wildfires detected in the past week are suspected to be caused by people.

Following a few more dry and warm days, BC Wildfire Service forecasters are expecting a dry cold front to sweep across the province on Monday.

"While the cold air will lead to a drop in temperatures, the strong and gusty winds accompanying the front’s passage will contribute to elevated fire behaviour conditions. Very little precipitation is expected to accompany the front."

Human ignitions can happen at any time of year and according to BCWS, typically occur near communities and roadways.

"Wildfire Service crews and support personnel remain on standby for the long weekend and are prepared for changing weather patterns that could result in strong winds."

Open burning prohibitions are in place throughout much of the province still.

BCWS asks residents that are experiencing windy conditions locally and burning is allowed in their area, to consider postponing their burn plans.

To learn more about what is permitted in your region and how to conduct any kind of burning responsibly, visit the BC Gov website here.

"Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of as much as $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs."

Residents should also check with their local governments and other jurisdictional authorities, such as BC Parks, who may have their own burning or campfire restrictions or bylaws in place.

BCWS recommends keeping campfires to be smaller than half a metre high or half a metre wide and to never light a campfire or keep it burning in windy conditions. Campfires should not be left unattended.

The Province thanks residents for reporting fires that they have spotted in backcountry areas and elsewhere.

People are also reminded to use caution when out in the backcountry.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555, toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone, or submit a report through the BC Wildfire Service app.

In 2022, the hectares burned so far is only 40 per cent of the 20-year average for this time of year, according to BCWS.

BCWS said that new fire activity is likely to remain above normal while conditions persist into October.

"It is important to note that unusual fire activity in October (more than 42 fires per week) is less of a concern than unusual fire activity in mid-August (more than 659 fires per week)."

For more information, visit the BCWS website here.