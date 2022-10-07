'Bizarre chain of events': Massive beam falls from truck and impales car windshield on busy bridge

Photo: VPD

Police in Vancouver are calling a terrifying incident that unfolded Friday afternoon on a busy bridge crossing a "bizarre chain of events" that nearly injured a mom and her child.

At about 2 p.m., a truck travelling northbound on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, which connects Vancouver to the North Shore, lost a massive metal beam from its load. The beam fell to the bridge deck, "bounced off the concrete, then over the median and into oncoming traffic," describes a media release issued by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The beam "then impaled the windshield of a vehicle," narrowly missing hitting a mom who was driving with her child.

"The incident caused significant afternoon delays on the bridge," notes the VPD, adding that their officers were able to transport the mother and child home safely.

The VPD says it's quite likely the truck driver didn't even know the incident happened in his wake.

“This was a bizarre chain of events and it’s a miracle nobody was killed or seriously injured,” says VPDSgt. Steve Addison. “We think the driver of the truck likely had no idea what happened and continued on to the North Shore.”

As a result, the VPD is looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam video of the incident to come forward, specifically if you were on the bridge between 1:50 and 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 7). Detectives from VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit are now attempting to identify the truck driver. If you have information or footage, please call investigators at 604-717-3012.