Surrey driver caught speeding twice in a matter of minutes

Photo: Contributed

A Surrey driver was pulled over twice by police within minutes for travelling over double the speed limit.

Surrey RCMP Traffic Services issued multiple violation tickets to drivers in Port Kells school and playground zones during a two-day operation.

On Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, Surrey RCMP Traffic officers and volunteers with Speed Watch conducted enforcement in the school and playground 30 km/h zones located in Port Kells on 88 Avenue between Harvie Road and 196 Street, explains a news release.

Officers issued approximately 40 violation tickets in total; two of the tickets were issued to one driver. The driver was pulled over in the school zone, and then "only minutes later (with the original ticket still in hand) pulled over by a second officer in the playground zone," say police.

In both instances, the speeder was travelling over double the posted 30 km/h limit. The officers issued two $253 tickets.

Residents and concerned community members informed police about an uptick of dangerous driving in the area. A deployment of Black CAT radar showed that 85 per cent of the 41,859 vehicles that passed through the area were travelling at 67 km/h or higher in the 30 km/h zone.

“Our dedicated traffic officers conduct enforcement and issue tickets to change driving behaviour and make our roads safer for everyone,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpt. Vanessa Munn.

"Remember to do your part by watching your speed in school, park and construction areas in order to minimize collisions and keep pedestrians safe."

In addition to education and enforcement efforts, police are working with the city and have made recommendations around increased signage in the area.