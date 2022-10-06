Man hit on head with hammer in random Pandora Avenue attack

Photo: . The suspect was released under conditions that he won?t contact the victim or be in the 900-block of Pandora, Victoria police said.

Victoria police arrested a suspect Thursday morning after a man was hit on the head with a hammer in an unprovoked, random attack.

Police responded to call from the 900-block of Pandora Avenue about 9:30 a.m. about a man being attacked from behind and struck in the head. The victim was hospitalized with a significant but non-life-threatening head injury.

Officers discovered that the incident had been captured on video before locating a suspect a short distance away.

The suspect was taken to police cells before being released with a future court date. He was released under conditions that he won’t contact the victim or be in the 900-block of Pandora.

Police continue to investigate. Call 250-995-7654, extension 1 with any information or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).