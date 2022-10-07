Drive safe this Thanksgiving long weekend

Photo: Pixabay

With the Thanksgiving weekend upon us, people are hitting the road.

ICBC says 61 people are injured in 280 crashes over the the average Thanksgiving long weekend in the Southern Interior.

Distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding are the top three contributing factors.

ICBC and the province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are asking drivers to use caution over the long weekend whether they plan on travelling to visit family or if they’re staying locally.

Drivers are reminded that winter tires are now required on highway mountain passes, as snow and ice get more likely. You should prepare your vehicle before a long trip by making sure your tires are properly inflated and in good condition, headlights and taillights are in working order, and wiper fluid is topped up for clear visibility.

Bring an emergency kit that includes warm clothes, food, water, blankets, and more.

Wildlife are also very active at this time of year.

Distracted driving is the number one cause of crashes over the long weekend, so keep your mind and eyes on the road at all times. Program your GPS before you head out for your trip and leave your phone alone.