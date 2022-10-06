B.C. brings in permanent cap on delivery service fees to restaurants

Photo: Pixabay

B.C. is putting a permanent cap on delivery fees charged to restaurants.

The provincial government announced Thursday it is placing a 20 per cent cap to the dollar value of an order that services like DoorDash and SkipTheDishes can collect from restaurants.

A temporary cap put in place during the pandemic was at 15 per cent, with another five per cent cap on additional fees. Prior to the temporary cap, fees were as high as 30 per cent.

“As the costs of food and labour rise worldwide, B.C. restaurants need to be supported to ensure prices are affordable and that delivery companies aren’t charging unfair fees,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon.

“By introducing legislation allowing us to convert the delivery fee cap from temporary to permanent, we are able to provide more certainty to the sector and to delivery drivers.”

The measure also stops delivery companies from reducing driver compensation, making sure employees and contractors continue to earn a fair wage.

The President of BC Restaurants and Food Services Association, Ian Tostenson, believes making the delivery cap fee a permanent model is a game changer for the recovery of the industry, while also setting up restaurants to thrive in the future.

“We want to thank [the] government for listening to our concerns over these fees and continuing to take action to support our industry through these challenging times,” said Tostenson.