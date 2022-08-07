Homicide investigators in Burnaby after man dies of gunshot wounds on Highway 1

Photo: Shane MacKichan

Homicide investigators were called to Burnaby Wednesday afternoon after two men with bullet wounds ended up in a vehicle pulled over by the side of Highway 1.

Police responded to the Kensington exit at around 2:30 p.m. after one of the men called police, according to an RCMP news release.

One of the men has died of his injuries, while the other man is believed to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting is believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened and how far the vehicle with both victims inside travelled before the driver pulled over,” stated the release.

A vehicle found burning in an alley by Beecher Park in the Brentwood area is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Eastlawn Ave. for a car on fire in the back alley at 2:39 p.m., according to assistant fire Chief Dan Walton.

The westbound Kensington exit from Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking for dash-cam video from anyone traveling west on Highway 1 in Burnaby at around 2 to 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].