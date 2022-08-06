Vancouver RCMP identify remains of missing Indigenous woman

Photo: File photo/RCMP

Months after a young Indigenous woman was reported missing from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police say that a body found on May 2 in Richmond has been positively identified as a match.

Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman was reported missing by her mother, Natasha Harrison, on May 3, after she had not been heard from since the end of March.

"This is heartbreaking news to everyone who knew and loved Tatyanna, and to the many strangers who came together to search for her when she disappeared," Constable Tania Visintin said in a press release.

“Although we are now able to provide some answers, many questions remain, and we will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tatyanna's disappearance."

VPD investigators said that they believe Tatyanna had relocated to Vancouver from Surrey for several weeks before her disappearance.

She last texted her mother from somewhere on the Downtown Eastside on March 24.

Vancouver Police and Natasha Harrison released a video documenting her last known movements in the Downtown Eastside on June 25, pleading for the public to come forward with any information about her disappearance.

The BC Cororners Service notified Vancouver Police yesterday that a body found on May 2 in Richmond has been positively identified as Tatyanna's.

"Tragically, we now believe Tatyanna died in another city before she was reported missing," Visintin said. "The Coroners Service has informed VPD that Tatyanna died from drug toxicity, specifically fentanyl."

Vancouver Police continue to ask anyone with information Tatyanna's last movements to call VPD Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca