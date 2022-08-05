Four dogs missing after break in at Prince George SPCA

Photo: BC SPCA handout images. Two dogs missing after a break-in at the BC SPCA in Prince George are seen in a composite photo.

The BC SPCA in Prince George is searching for four missing dogs, after a break-in on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

A total of seven dogs were let out of one area of the building, North Cariboo SPCA senior manager Jamey Blair said. One remained at the shelter and two others were located this morning. Two dogs located in a different part of the shelter were not released.

“When staff arrived at the shelter this morning they discovered that someone had broken into the shelter and let all the dogs in one area of the building out,” Blair said in a statement issued on Friday.

Two of the missing dogs were being held at the shelter as part of the SPCA’s animal control contract with the city, she added. The dogs are described as a Rotweiler mix and a Great Pyrenees mix.

“We suspect that the break-in was related to these two dogs, but this has not been confirmed,” Blair said. “If anyone sees these dogs, we ask them to please contact the Prince George SPCA at 250.562.5511 right away with their location. We want to get them safely back to the shelter as soon as possible.”