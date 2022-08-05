Whistler double homicide adjourned to mid-September

Photo: Photo by Braden Dupuis

The two Surrey men charged with first-degree murder in the July 24 killing of two men outside a Whistler hotel made video appearances in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Thursday.

Tanvir Khakh, 20, and Gursimran Sahota, 24, were arrested in Squamish after Brothers’ Keeper gangster Meninder Dhaliwal and his friend Satindera Gill were killed by gunshots fired outside the Sundial Hotel.

Both wore red prison-issue garb, but appeared separately on camera. Sahota had his head bowed. Their case was adjourned until Sept. 15 so that the Crown can share police-gathered evidence with Khakh and Sahota’s lawyers.

The public initially learned about the incident via a gory Instagram crime scene video that showed one man face-down with blood streaming from his head beside a white BMW X6 and a man treating another man near a black Ford F-150. Another angle showed the second man was heavily tattooed. Both vehicles were parked in the driveway of the Sundial Hotel. The driver’s side door of the BMW was open. A burning getaway vehicle was found shortly after in the Blueberry Hill neighbourhood outside Whistler Village.

Dhaliwal’s brother, Harpreet Dhaliwal, was killed outside the Cardero’s seafood restaurant in Coal Harbour in April 2021. Gunman Francois Gauthier pleaded guilty.

Another Dhaliwal brother, Barinder, is one of 11 men featured on a poster released Aug. 3 by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit. B.C.’s anti-gang squad warned anyone seen with or near any of the 11 men may be putting themselves at risk.

The poster was released after the July 30, mid-afternoon shooting of three men near Softball City in the busy South Surrey Athletic Park. One man died on scene, another in hospital. Their names have not been released.