South Vancouver blaze damages two homes

A massive blaze in South Vancouver caused significant damage to two homes on Wednesday.

The fire broke out near 64th Avenue and Columbia Street just before 4 p.m., according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Assistant Chief of Operations Kane Morishita.

The three-alarm fire saw 38 firefighters and seven fire trucks at the scene just northeast of SW Marine Drive and Cambie Street.

While there were no injuries, there was "significant damage to two homes," including the house where the blaze broke out and another house next door.

Twenty-one people were also displaced between the two residences.

Morishita couldn't confirm the extent of the damages to the buildings, however.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Huge fire in South Vancouver by Marine Drive. Fire crews now on scene but hope everyone is okay. #yvr #fire pic.twitter.com/Xosga5QYIe— Cole Evans (@ColeJEvans) August 3, 2022



