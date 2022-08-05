Diminished fire behaviour at Nohomin fire near Lytton

Photo: BCWS

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton is exhibiting diminished fire behaviour in the Stein Valley.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire is burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrain that ground crews can't access.

Lytton First Nation and BC Parks are co-managing fire management within Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park boundaries.

Despite reduced activity, there will continue to be smoke and active fire within park boundaries, BCWS says.

Meanwhile, the fire's south, northeast, and east flanks remain stable, with no active fire behaviour.

Precipitation and cooler temperatures have reduced fire behaviour, however, temperatures are forecast to return to above seasonal levels this weekend, and burning conditions are expected to return to what was experienced in late July.

The fire has slowly advanced to just 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

It remains estimated at 3,700 hectares in size.

On the fire's east flank, crews are patrolling and mopping up hot spots.

To the north, they are maintaining a sprinkler system for containment line reinforcement north of Seven Mile Creek.

In the south, crews are patrolling and mopping up along the fire’s perimeter between Stryen Creek and Nohomin Creek and continue to establish containment lines.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and remains under investigation.

Forty two firefighters are assigned to the fire, supported by 10 helicopters.