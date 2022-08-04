Former Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School facing numerous historic sex charges

Photo: Contributed

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher has been arrested to face decades-old sexual abuse allegations.

The man was arrested in his North Vancouver home this morning on seven counts of indecent assault against students who attended the school in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said investigators also executed a search warrant at the man's residence at the time of his arrest.

Police not released the name of the accused.

Since RCMP received the initial complaint on June 14, 2022 about the man, who is now 82 years old, seven victims have come forward.

Police believe there are additional victims, and are asking them to contact police at 604-969-7593.

"This is an ongoing, complex investigation involving allegations of sexual assaults that occurred over 40 years ago," said DeVries. "Many of these assaults took place during the time of this man’s employment as a teacher at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982, with additional assaults alleged to have occurred after his employment as a teacher ended in 1982."

Police are aware there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been impacted. They are asking those people to speak with police.

"Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations, and to support all the victims as we undergo this process," said DeVries.

"We know that this will be upsetting news for members of the community, and especially for the victims. For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim, please, reach out for support. We want you to know that we are here, we will listen to you, and we will support you."

North Vancouver RCMP's Crisis Intervention Unit provides support to victims and witnesses of crime and other significant traumatic events, and can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 604-969-7540.