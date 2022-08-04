Burnaby RCMP investigating alleged skate blade-to-the-face during hockey brawl

Photo: .

Police are investigating an alleged assault during a Burnaby hockey game last week.

The July 29 incident at the Scotia Barn (formerly 8 Rinks) was reported to police on Tuesday, according to an emailed Burnaby RCMP statement.

“During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment,” police said.

Burnaby RCMP said investigators were in possession of video showing one angle of the incident.

“Investigators are still in the process of speaking with players and witnesses,” police said.

A public video feed of the game shows one player laying on the ice under an opponent's leg. The opponent then raises his leg and appears to hit the victim in the face with his blade.

The player injured is seen laying on the ice for several minutes.

Adult Safe Hockey League suspends player indefinitely

In a statement, the ASHL said the player involved in the incident during the game between the Hotshots and Grizznasty has been suspended and will face supplemental discipline.

"The conduct and on-ice behaviour depicted in the video in no way aligns with the values of our league and the rules of the game," the league wrote.

"As a result of their actions, the offending player was issued a match penalty and a game ejection. Subsequently, the player has been suspended indefinitely and will receive supplemental discipline in-line with Section 2.15 (A) of the ASHL Rule Book.

"While we acknowledge that the total prevention of incidents like this is not possible, we will continue to ensure that such incidents are treated with appropriate supplemental discipline, including the potential for a player to be permanently expelled from the league."