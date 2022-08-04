Tiny, windowless den with mattress on floor a Vancouver ‘luxury condo’ rental

Photo: Craigslist

'Luxury' is one of those terms that each person gets to define themselves.

In the case of one ad for a $750 rental unit in downtown Vancouver, some may disagree with its use.

The ad on Craigslist is for a room in a "luxury condo downtown Vancouver" and by "room" it means a small windowless space where a twin mattress covers about half the floor. In the photo of the private room on the listing, you can also see it's got a bench and three drawers. There's also an outlet shown, but that's about it.

Along with the private room, a private bathroom is offered as well.

Photos of the rest of the condo show a fairly standard space, with a bathroom larger than the bedroom for rent, and a fairly normal-looking kitchen for a condo. Perhaps the biggest luxury, as far as inside the apartment, would be the washer and dryer.

At the same time, the location and view are a little more notable. The address listed is 1367 Alberni St., in Coal Harbour's Lions development; that building includes a 24-hour concierge and a gym.

And from the photos included, the view appears to include a sliver of the ocean and Stanley Park, specifically Deadman's Island and the bottom of Broughton Street.

Not everyone is welcome though. The ad specifically says it's for students under 25 who don't have pets, won't smoke in the residence, and don't drink.