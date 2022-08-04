Conditions stable at Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton

Photo: BCWS

Conditions remain stable on the south, northeast, and eastern flanks of the Nohomin Creek wildfire burning near Lytton, with only hotspots that crews are extinguishing.

In a Wednesday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire continues to be estimated at 3,700 hectares following a growth of 500 hectares in the northwest corner on Tuesday, upslope and north of the Stein River.

That growth is within the Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park is moving west and away from any communities.

In that area is the most active part of the fire and is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews can't access.

As the fire continues to burn on steep slopes, aggressive fire behaviour may result in highly visible smoke from surrounding communities, the wildfire service says.

Meanwhile, there is little to no fire activity on the east flank.

In the North Division, crews continue establishing fuel-free lines and have installed a sprinkler system for reinforcement north of Seven Mile Creek. Additional crews are patrolling and mopping up areas within the fire's perimeter to the east. Helicopters are continuing to bucket areas of increased activity.

In the South Division, crews are patrolling and mopping up along the fire’s perimeter between Stryen Creek and Nohomin Creek, and continue to establish containment lines.

Sixty-five firefighters and 10 helicopters are assigned to the fire.

Aerial resources are being shared between the Nohomin Creek wildfire and Maria Creek wildfire, northeast of Pavillion.