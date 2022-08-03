Man allegedly punches woman in face in Vancouver McDonald's

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver is Awesome

A man allegedly punched a woman in the face at a fast food restaurant before another man intervened, say Vancouver police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 2 just before 9 a.m., the suspect, a man in his 40s, walked into the McDonald's on Davie Street at Cardero in Vancouver's West End.

Police say he became "violently frustrated" as he attempted to enter the occupied washroom, "kicking the door and throwing his coffee."

"Some of his coffee landed on a woman in her 60s," VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Vistintin told Vancouver Is Awesome.

"As she got up to speak to him, the suspect punched her in the face."

When another man tried to intervene, the suspect put a knife to his throat, added Visintin.

VPD patrol officers arrested the suspect when they arrived on the scene.

The suspect was arrested by police members of the public pointed said they witnessed him assault the woman, said VPD community officer Jason Doucette in a tweet.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.