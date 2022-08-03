B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban for intimate relationships with students after graduation

Photo: pixabay

A teacher at a Surrey secondary school has been banned from teaching for 15 years after pursuing inappropriate relationships with three students.

Between 2005 and 2008, the teacher developed inappropriate personal relationships with the students that he continued to pursue after the students graduated, according to a consent resolution agreement released by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation Aug. 2.

The agreement states the teacher provided personal, unnecessary transportation to two students after a school event and sent personal messages to two of his students, some of which were sexually explicit.

Using his position of trust, the teacher elicited sensitive personal information from two students to use to his personal advantage, the decision states.

The documents also state he told another student what to say and do in order to “protect” him after other school staff expressed concern about their teacher-student relationship.

In 2015, the teacher commenced a leave and has not taught in the K-12 education system since then. In December 2020, the teacher resigned.

This year the teacher entered into a consent resolution agreement in which the teacher admitted that his conduct was unbecoming and breached professional boundaries.

Under the Teachers Act, the teacher has agreed to a cancellation of his certificate of qualification that will prevent him from teaching in the kindergarten to Grade 12 education system for the next 15 years.