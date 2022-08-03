Police issue warning about 11 men allegedly connected to Lower Mainland gang conflict

Photo: CFSEU

Police are warning the public about 11 men who are allegedly involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, as police expect more violence in the coming weeks and months.

In a rare move, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia issued the notice Wednesday morning, warning family, friends, associates and others to steer clear of the 11 named men.

“Police are expecting the violence to continue in the coming weeks and months as these individuals continue to involve themselves in illicit activities dangerous to themselves and the public,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the CFSEU said in a press release.

“Police are advising the public to avoid any interaction with these 11 individuals, as police believe these individuals may be targets for future violence.”

The men in the warning include:

Shakiel Basra, 28

Jagdeep Cheema, 30

Barinder Dhaliwal, 39

Gurpreet Dhaliwal, 35

Samroop Gill, 29

Sumdish Gill, 28

Sukhdeep Pansal, 33

Amarpreet Samra, 28

Ravinder Samra, 35

Andy St Pierre, 40

Richard Joseph Whitlock, 40

Sgt. Winpenny says police across the Lower Mainland are “aware of several conflicts involving numerous crime groups that have resulted in murders and attempted murders in recent months in public places.”

Assistant Commissioner of the CFSEU Manny Mann says those involved in the Lower Mainland gang violence are not constrained to the Lower Mainland, as they have committed “gang-related acts of violence” across the province.”

A Lower Mainland man was shot outside a Kelowna gas station Tuesday night, in what police believe was a targeted shooting involving people who are "well-known to police." The victim is not expected to survive.

“Significant work is underway to deter, disrupt and suppress gang-related violence in our province,” says Assistant Commissioner Will Ng of the BC RCMP.

“The very public and brazen gang-related violence in our communities is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We know that gang members don’t respect borders, so our efforts have included a coordinated approach with multiple agencies and enforcement measures to continue to target those who pose the greatest risk to public safety.”