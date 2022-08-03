Prince George Fire Rescue douses blaze at Masich Place Stadium

Photo: City of Prince George Masich Place Stadium is seen in this undated aerial photo.

Prince George Fire Rescue extinguished an early morning fire at Masich Place Stadium.

About 5 a.m. crews from three halls responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of Massey Drive.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flame coming from an outbuilding at Massey Place Stadium.

Crews initiated a quick attack of the fire and kept it from spreading to the adjacent wood structures.

There were no injuries to fire personnel or the public and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.