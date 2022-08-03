Nanaimo gunshot victim airlifted to Victoria hospital; police still looking for weapon

Photo: File photo

A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life in a Victoria hospital after being shot in Nanaimo on Monday.

A suspect is in custody facing an attempted murder charge, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties are still trying to locate the weapon used in the shooting — a sawed-off shotgun — and say it may be in the area around Northfield and Boxwood roads, near a homeless encampment where the victim lived.

Investigators carried out a search warrant at the encampment on Tuesday, but they were unable to locate the firearm.

RCMP were called to the area of Northfield Road and Nanaimo Parkway near Nanaimo’s Visitor Information Centre on Friday after drivers reported seeing a man laying on the highway. Police said witnesses provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Nanaimo hospital and later airlifted to Victoria with life-threatening injuries.

A suspect, a 48-year-old man, was found quickly after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s believed he was also living in the encampment.

The Mounties said anyone who finds the sawed-off shotgun should call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. Do not touch the weapon.