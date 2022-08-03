'Serious' police-dog bite in Burnaby sparks IIO investigation

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Burnaby for the second time in less than a week – this time for a “serious" police-dog bite.

About 3 p.m. on July 28, police investigating an alleged stolen vehicle tried to take a man into custody on the 3700 block of Still Creek Road, according to information provided to the Independent Investigations Office by the Vancouver Police Department and Burnaby RCMP.

“Two police service dogs were used to assist in the arrest, and the man sustained dog-bite related injuries that are believed to be serious but not life-threatening,” stated an IIO news release Tuesday.

The IIO, which investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, was called in on July 29 and deployed investigators to the scene to start an investigation.

The IIO is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The police watchdog was called to the Burnaby-New Westminster border last Tuesday after a crash that killed two young men.

Their vehicle had collided with a car that had allegedly fled a traffic stop attempted by a Metro Vancouver Transit Police vehicle.