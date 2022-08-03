Nanaimo Tim Hortons sustains heavy arson damage in arson fire

Photo: Nanaimo RCMP

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Nanaimo sustained heavy damage in an arson fire, and RCMP believe two other small fires in the same area may have been started by the same person.

Police received several 911 calls about the Tim Hortons blaze, near the intersection of Northfield Road and Nanaimo Parkway, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews were on scene within minutes and contained the fire to the exterior of the building. The interior, however, sustained significant water damage.

It appears the fire started near the front doors and then spread along the wooden beams to the top of the building, police say.

The franchisee of the Tim Hortons told police it will be six months before the damages are repaired and the restaurant can reopen.

Witnesses told investigators that a man was nearby at the time of the blaze. He is described as being white and five-foot-10 with a scruffy beard and wearing a black shirt and white patterned shorts.

Mounties are following up on two other suspicious fires nearby.

At 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, a fire was reported in a dumpster behind the Super Save Gas and Go, located at Northfield and Bowen roads. Fire crews extinguished the blaze before it could spread.

A third fire involved a small blaze inside a garbage can near the car wash in the same complex as the Tim Hortons. There was no damage, other than to the receptacle.

“These fires are most likely related and started by the same individual or persons,” said Const. Gary O’Brien.

Investigators ask anyone who saw a vehicle or anyone acting suspicious in the area to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26537.