Police seek witnesses after man tried to drag woman into bushes in Courtenay

Photo: Glacier Media

Comox Valley RCMP want to speak with witnesses who may have seen a sexual assault in Courtenay on Saturday.

A middle-aged man wearing khaki shorts and a black hat, described as having a pot belly and scruff on his face, grabbed a woman from behind as she walked past him about 10:15 p.m., police said. The man had been sitting on a set of stairs in the 1300-block of Cliffe Avenue.

The woman told police the man touched her inappropriately and tried to drag her into some bushes.

“We are seeking assistance from the public to locate witnesses who may have observed someone matching the description of the suspect, before or after the assault,” said Const. Monika Terragni.

Police are also asking anyone who was driving through the area Saturday night to check their dashcam footage for images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.