Briggs Creek wildfire burning away from Kaslo, into Kokanee Glacier Park

Photo: BCWS The Briggs Creek wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service says a large wildfire burning west of Kaslo is moving away from properties and into remote parts of Kokanee Glacier Park.

The lightning-caused Briggs Creek wildfire is estimated to be 1,500 hectares in size.

It is burning at high elevation, in steep inoperable terrain, “making direct attack challenging and inaccessible,” said BCWS online.

“Ground crews are working on establishing control lines in operable ground that will provide a safe, defendable space to carry out suppression activities.”

Twenty-nine firefighters are currently on scene with another 20 on the way.

The fire was discovered on August 1.