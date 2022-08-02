Man still missing after attending Shambhala music festival

Photo: RCMP

Police in the Kootenays are searching for a man who went missing after attending the Shambhala Music Festival outside Salmo, B.C.

Harsha Paladugu, 30, has not been heard of since July 27.

He flew from California to Vancouver on July 20, stayed with a friend, and left the next morning to attend Shambhala through a rideshare.

Investigators say there was a report of a possible sighting of Paladugu a week later, on July 27, where he is believed to have been spotted sitting on Highway 3 and 6 beside a suitcase. That suitcase, which was turned over to police, has been confirmed to belong to Paladugu.

There was also a report of a South Asian man running through yards in Salmo at 6:40 p.m. on July 27 that is believed to be Paladugu, but that has not been confirmed.

He was expected to fly to Toronto to visit a friend after the festival, but that never occurred. There have been no additional reporting sightings of him and his whereabouts remain completely unknown.

He is described as a South Asian male, five-foot-ten, 200 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250 357-2212.