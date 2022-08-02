Airplanes, ground crews respond to 150-hectare fire south of Cranbrook

Photo: BC Wildfire Service According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Connell Ridge wildfire is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. It covers an estimated 150 hectares.

Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze burning in the Moyie Lake area south of Cranbrook, where boaters are being asked to stay out of the way of skimmer aircraft.

“The fire is currently burning as a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with a moderate to fast rate of spread,” the agency said in a statement, placing the fire about 15 kilometres south of the city.

“One unit crew, an initial attack crew and response officers are on scene, with a second unit crew scheduled to arrive later in the day.”

Multiple aircraft are responding to the blaze, including helicopters and fixed-wing planes.

“Airtankers and skimmers are providing support cooling the fire with retardant and water,” the BCWS statement said.

“As skimmers are in the area, please keep boats well away from areas where aircraft are operating.”