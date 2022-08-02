Man charged after allegedly 'lurking' in North Burnaby neighbourhood at 1 a.m., saying he was a cop

Photo: Colin Dacre

If you’re going to lurk in people’s yards in the wee hours of a Tuesday morning, telling them you’re a police officer won't help your case.

At about 1 a.m. on July 5, Burnaby RCMP got a call from a resident in a neighbourhood just north of the Burnaby Mountain Golf Course complaining of a “suspicious person lurking in people’s yards,” according to Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Alexa Hodgins.

“When the suspicious person was challenged by the complainant, they said that they were a police officer,” Hodgins told Glacier Media.

Police responded and located a male suspect close to the scene, according to Hodgins.

“We found a person matching the description,” she said. “At 1 a.m. on a Tuesday, there’s obviously not that many people walking around,” she said.

All told, three different residents of the area reported seeing a suspect fitting the same description prowling by cars and front yards in the early morning hours, according to Hodgins, and police obtained security video from one of the homes.

The suspect did not appear to be intoxicated, according to Hodgins.

Burnaby resident Bo Braden Pellah, 28, was arrested in relation to the incident and has been charged with trespassing at night and personating a peace officer.

Pellah was released on July 5 but missed a court date on July 21 and was arrested on a warrant by Vancouver police the same day, according to the provincial court registry.

He was released again and is currently under an order not to contact any of the complainants or to go within one block of the 7400 block Woodbrook Place.

Pellah has not yet entered a plea. His next court date is set for Aug. 31.