Minor injuries to many involved in 'large brawl' at Sasamat Lake

Law enforcement is asking the public to "exercise good judgment" following a higher-than-normal response to disturbance calls at a Tri-Cities summer hot-spot.

Port Moody police (PMPD) had to break up a brawl of 20 people and arrest a man for threatening a park ranger, while city bylaw officers issued dozens of tickets and towed several vehicles for parking illegally at Sasamat Lake.

And all of the above took place the last three days over the August long weekend.

According to PMPD spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias, the majority of the calls to the Belcarra Regional Park site were related to poor behaviour and disorderly conduct.

Police received reports of a "large brawl" that erupted around the 9 p.m. closing time on Saturday (July 30), which led to minor injures for several that were involved.

The file is still under investigation and it's unclear what started the confrontation.

The next day, PMPD officers returned to Sasamat Lake and arrested "an inebriated man" for uttering threats to a park ranger.

Zacharias stresses that Sasamat Lake is suppose to be a family-friendly destination.

"Liquor and intoxicating substances are prohibited; violators will be ticketed and ejected from the park," he says in a statement, noting there were dozens of liquor pour-outs that led to patron ejections over the long weekend.

As well, it appears parking continues to be a problem for most commuters that choose to drive to t?mt?míx?t?n/Belcarra Regional Park.

Port Moody city bylaw officers issued 40 violation tickets for illegally parked vehicles and several were found in designated two-away zones along Bedwell Bay Road, which impedes first responders in an emergency.

"We want to remind the public that Sasamat parking lots fill up very quickly and we encourage motorists to arrive very early or take public transit to the lake," adds Zacharias.

"The Port Moody Police Department continues to work closely with Metro Vancouver park staff, City of Port Moody Bylaws and Coquitlam Towing to ensure the lake remains a safe environment for all users."

For more information on Sasamat Lake and Belcarra Regional Park, you can visit Metro Vancouver's website.