Campfire ban expands to include the Southeast Fire Centre

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Southeast Fire Centre is joining the Kamloops Fire Centre in imposing a campfire ban that takes effect on Thursday.

Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue in the region, and the fire danger rating is currently high to extreme.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to Mica Dam in the north, and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west, to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east.

As of noon Thursday, August 4, 2022, the following activities are prohibited:

Campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

fireworks;

sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

air curtain burners;

binary exploding targets;

tiki and similar kind torches; and,

the use of chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved

A map of affected areas is available here.

Fines for contravening the open burning ban range from a ticket of $1,150 to an administrative penalty up to $100,000. If convicted in court, you could be sentenced to one year in jail, and if it contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.