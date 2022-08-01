197948
Drivers reminded to be prepared for long delays on the Coquihalla

Coquihalla travel advisory

Delays are expected to build throughout the day on the Coquihalla Highway, as people make their way back to the Lower Mainland after the BC Day long weekend.

BC Transportation and DriveBC warned travellers at the start of the weekend to be prepared for a very slow go on Monday due to volume combined with ongoing construction.

Adding to the volume are all the people leaving the Rockin River Fest, which wrapped up last night in Merritt.

DriveBC issued a travel advisory for Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope. It says drivers should expect congestion and delays of more than two hours at peak travel times.

Highway 3 was suggested as a possible alternate route from the Okanagan, but the Keremeos Creek wildfire is burning close to Highway 3A, so that could cause delays between Kaleden and Keremeos.


