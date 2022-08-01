Campfire ban goes into effect later this week across Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Contributed A campfire ban takes effect across the Kamloops Fire Centre at noon Thursday, August 4, 2022.

A campfire ban goes into effect at 12 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, across the entire Kamloops Fire Centre, as hot, dry weather spikes the fire danger.

These are the activities that will be banned:

Campfires as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Category 2 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Category 3 open fire as defined in the Wildfire Regulation;

Fireworks;

Sky Lanterns;

Burn Barrels or Burn Cages of any size or description;

Binary Exploding Targets;

Tiki and similar kinds of torches; and,

Chimineas, outdoor stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses not CSA or ULC approved.

The prohibition will remain in effect until October 15, or until the orders are rescinded.

The fire danger rating in the Kamloops Fire Centre has risen to high or extreme in most areas, and the region now has the most active wildfires in the province.

These prohibitions apply to all public and private land within the Kamloops Fire Centre jurisdiction unless specified otherwise in an enactment (e.g. in a local government bylaw). Always check with local government authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in effect.

If you get caught with a fire in contravention of the ban, you could face a $1,150 ticket, could be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, you could be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1 888 3-FOREST or visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

To learn more about the different categories of open burning, visit the Open Burning webpage.