Man charged with aggravated assault after alleged attack on Vancouver police officer

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an alleged attack Saturday on an officer in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday morning when a man carrying a weapon struck one of the officers through an open window.

She says one of the officers tried to subdue the man by deploying a Taser, but ultimately an officer fired shots.

She says a second officer who arrived at the scene to assist police was assaulted by a bystander, but was not seriously injured.

Police say a 52-year-old man has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and remains in hospital with injuries.

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating.