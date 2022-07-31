Helicopter bucketing reduces fire behaviour, but growth still expected on the Nohomin Creek wildfire due to hot, dry weather

Photo: BC Wildfire Service NW Facing, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek on July 29, 2022.

The Nohomin Creek wildfire was quite active in steep, rugged terrain, north of the Stein River on Saturday.

The BC Wildfire Service says conditions were hot and dry yesterday and fire activity increased as of mid-day. There was growth in high elevation areas, and in the afternoon the fire was quite active in rugged terrain where access is limited.

Helicopters spent much of Saturday steadily bucketing and did manage to reduce fire behaviour. However, more hot, dry weather is predicted again Sunday, and that will likely cause increased fire behaviour.

The fire is estimated at 2,910.3 hectares (estimated) in size, smaller than the estimate on Friday when it was pegged at 3,057 hectares.

Smoke is expected to be visible today from Lytton.

BCWS says there is little-to-no fire activity on the east flank. An infrared aerial scan of the east flank, adjacent to the Fraser river, was completed and found five hotspots. Crews will be locating and extinguishing those today.

On Thursday, BC Hydro restored power to properties along the west side of the Fraser River.

There are 11 helicopters assigned to the Nohomin Creek fire, along with 89 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment. The personnel includes three unit crews, six initial attack crews, two five-pack contracts crews, 18 Lytton First Nation firefighters, an Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel, and a cultural liaison.

Airtankers and other aerial resources are available based on operational needs as visibility and conditions allow.

Currently, the fire is causing no impacts to Highway 1 or Highway 12.

