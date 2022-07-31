Two dead after ‘targeted’ daytime shooting in Surrey athletic park

Photo: CTV News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is urging witnesses to come forward after two men were killed and a third was wounded in what appeared to be a targeted shooting in South Surrey.

IHIT deployed to Surrey. No public safety concern. Scene secured. pic.twitter.com/owE0aGPQKf — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 31, 2022

Gunshots rang out in the South Surrey Athletic Park Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m

Police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two have died from their injuries and the other is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and are working to confirm the identities of the victims and any connections to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT has taken the lead on the investigation and is working with the Surrey Detachment, BC Coroners Service, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia.

Anyone who was at South Surrey Athletic Park between 8:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30, 2022 is being asked to check their dash camera footage.

“The onset of any investigation is critical as we move swiftly to secure time-sensitive and perishable evidence,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are appealing to anyone with dash cam video to secure the footage and to contact us immediately.”

Witnesses and anyone else with information about the case should contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

