Police shoot man after officer wounded with weapon in rough Vancouver neighbourhood

Police in Vancouver shot and injured a man Saturday after an officer was allegedly attacked with a weapon while on patrol in the city's Downtown Eastside.
Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday morning when a man carrying a weapon struck one of the officers through an open window.
She says during the altercation, one officer fired shots.
Visintin says the officer suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital, while a 53-year-old male was also taken to hospital and will remain in custody.
She says a second officer who arrived at the scene to assist police was assaulted by a bystander but was not seriously injured.
Visintin says the incident is now under investigation by the Vancouver department's major crime section and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.