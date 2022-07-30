Man faces first-degree murder charge in death of Abbotsford, B.C. woman, say police

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a 48-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman at Abbotsford.

IHIT says in a statement Inderjit Sandhu was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kamaljit Sandhu, 45.

Police say they received a call Thursday afternoon about an assault occurring at an Abbotsford home where they found a woman suffering from injuries who died at the scene.

Abbotsford Police say they were called to a residence in the 2900-block of Eastview St.

Police say the Sandhu's were known to each other and children, aged 16 and 21 years, are now with relatives.

IHIT says an investigation with Abbotsford Police and their Forensic Identification Section continues.