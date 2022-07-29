New wildfire erupts in Cariboo south of Green Lake

Photo: BCWS

The B.C. Wildfire Service is dealing with a new fire in the south Cariboo.

The Chasm fire is burning about 17 kilometres south of Green Lake and 10 kilometres northwest of Loon Lake.

The fire is estimated at 10 hectares in size and is not threatening any structures or impacting highways.

“Ground personnel and airtankers are on site with additional aircraft, heavy equipment and firefighters en route,” said the BCWS on Facebook.

“This fire is highly visible from Highway 97, the community of Green Lake, and surrounding communities.”