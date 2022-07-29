Video: No injuries after car nosedives from Burnaby mall parking lot

Photo: Instagram. Burnaby firefighters extract a driver from a vehicle that plunged from a parking lot at Lougheed Plaza Wednesday.

A Burnaby driver survived a harrowing ordeal at Lougheed mall with no injuries this week, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.

Just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to Cameron Street by the northeast corner of the mall parking lot, according to assistant fire Chief Mark Forsberg

A Subaru sedan had plunged nose first from the Lougheed Plaza parking lot to the main mall parking lot below.

“Our crews stabilized the vehicle in position to make sure it would remain in that place and then after it was stabilized they assisted getting the female out of the vehicle,” Forsberg told Glacier Media.

He said the woman, the only person in the vehicle, sustained no injuries.

“A very lucky person for sure,” Forsberg said.

Since Wednesday, the driver has become a bit of a social media phenomenon, with multiple online videos setting the rescue efforts to music.



