'A pretty big part of British Columbian lifestyle': Campfires remain allowed outside cities over long weekend

While some local governments in the Thompson-Okanagan have now banned campfires, the BC Wildfire Service has not announced a ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

That means campfires are still allowed on Crown land outside of fire services areas, so if you are planning on having a fire this weekend, check if you are allowed.

“We acknowledge that camping is a pretty big part of British Columbian lifestyle, and especially over a long weekend," said Mikhail Elfay of the BC Wildfire Service.

"We had some discussions about it, but we felt we didn’t necessarily need a campfire ban for this weekend … we are anticipating that we will hit the threshold to require a campfire ban in the near future, but we just didn’t think it was necessary at this time.”

BCWS says it’s important to have the appropriate tools on hand when dealing with a campfire in the middle of summer. It requires a minimum of eight litres of water to help douse the fire, and a hand tool nearby.

"With the warm, hot and dry conditions this weekend there is a potential for fires to start, so we just want to encourage people to make sure their campfire is out, and that means cold to the touch. If you put dirt on a fire, it won’t necessarily extinguish the fire," explained Elfay.

While campfires and cigarette butts are well-known wildfire starters, BCWS says the misuse of recreational vehicles in the backcountry is often overlooked.

“For people who are choosing to recreate in the backcountry, we just want to remind people to just be cautious. Make sure that your spark arrester is in good shape on your dirt bike or ATV, and avoid parking your vehicle in grass. Preferably keep your vehicles on the trail at all times," said Elfay.

BCWS says it’s important that the public acts as the eyes and ears of wildfire service response, so if you see smoke or fire, report it immediately at 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.