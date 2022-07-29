Abbotsford woman robbed, dragged on street by four men

Photo: AbbyPD. Abbotsford Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a delayed street robbery report on July 20, 2022 after four men robbed and dragged a 40-year-old woman.

An Abbotsford woman reported being robbed and dragged by four unknown men, all described as being in their late teens or early 20's.

Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) Patrol Officers responded to a delayed report on July 20 at 3:43 a.m. from a 40-year-old woman who had been robbed within the 2500 block of McCallum Road nearly two hours prior to her call, at 1:36 a.m.

The suspects presented a firearm and demanded money from the victim, dragging her a short distance by the suspect's vehicle during the incident. The vehicle is described as an older model two-door grey Honda Civic and the suspects were wearing dark clothing at the time of the street robbery.

The woman was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from travelling in the area before and after this incident are asked to contact the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.