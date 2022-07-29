Surrey care aide allegedly stole 96-year-old man's credit cards, forged documents

Photo: Photo via Surrey RCMPÂ . A Metro Vancouver care aid allegedly committed fraud against an elderly Richmond man. Investigators believe she worked in Delta and White Rock, too.

A Surrey, B.C. care aide allegedly committed multiple frauds against an elderly man, including identity theft and the use of a stolen credit card.

The suspect, Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, was hired as an in-home care aide for a 96-year-old man who lives in Richmond. On June 29, Richmond RCMP was informed that a wallet was stolen from his residence. Credit and debit cards from the wallet were also fraudulently used in Surrey and Delta.

The Surrey RCMP Financial Crime Unit took control of the investigation and identified Chamdal as the suspect. Investigators believe the suspect stole the wallet and fraudulently used debit and credit cards.

On July 22, police issued an arrest warrant for Chamdal, who has been charged with fraud over $5000, possession/use of a stolen credit card, two counts of using a forged document, identity theft, personation with intent to gain an advantage, and breach of undertaking.

On July 27, Chamdal was arrested and a judge released her on several court-imposed conditions. She must report to her bail supervisor and she may not possess any identification documents in names other than her own. Additionally, she cannot work in a job that requires her to enter another person's private home or work in a care aide facility or any building that cares for senior adults.

It is disheartening to see an elderly person taken advantage of, especially by a person entrusted with providing care for them, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn.

This also serves as a reminder that is it important to monitor elderly family members’ finances to ensure that they are not being exploited.

Police have released Chamdal's photo to assist with advancing the ongoing investigation. Investigators believe that she worked as a care aide in Richmond, Delta, White Rock and Surrey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Financial Crime Unit at 604-599-0502.